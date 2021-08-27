Samsung’s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD features 1,050MB/s speeds at low of $270 (Save $100)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering Samsung’s T7 Touch 2TB Gen 2 Portable SSD for $269.99 shipped. Down from a $370 list price and $330 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $30 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at a full $100 off. Delivering speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, this shock-resistant USB-C SSD is designed to handle anything you throw at it. This drive offers 2TB of storage and a built-in fingerprint reader as well as password protection backed by 256-bit AES hardware encryption. If you’re in need of ample on-the-go storage, this will become a must-have part of your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If 2TB of storage is a bit overkill, WD’s 500GB model is a nice alternative. Coming in at $64 shipped, you’re getting around 25% of the storage that today’s lead deal offers and transfer speeds of just 400MB/s. However, those on a tighter budget will still find that this provides ample portable storage for transferring documents, making backups, and more while on-the-go.

Speaking of USB-C, did you see that you can currently save up to $249 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air? That puts it at an all-time low and delivers two USB-C / Thunderbolt 4 ports at your fingertips, capable of handling full-speed data transfers from both drives listed above.

More on the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD:

Back up your system and enjoy rapid data transfers with this silver 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD. The 2TB capacity offers vast storage space for your files, while read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. let you move large files quickly. This Samsung T7 portable SSD has AES 256-bit encryption for reliable data security, and the compact design slips into a pocket or backpack easily for increased portability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!