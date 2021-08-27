Stock up on BIC pens and fine line markers from $3 at Amazon today (Up to 44% off)

As part of its back to school deals, Amazon is now offering up to 44% off BIC writing utensils and pens. A great time to stock up for the year, one standout offer is the 24-pack of BIC Cristal Xtra Bold Ballpoint Pens (black) for $4.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $7, this is up to 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year and the best we can find. It’s always a good idea to have a pen in your bag, some at home, and elsewhere, and this deal brings 24 of them to your setups at under $5. These are 1.6mm bold point pens for with a translucent smoked barrel for “for vivid lines that stand out on the page.” Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
While not quite as good per-pen value, save even more with the 24-pack of BIC Cristal Xtra Smooth Ballpoint Pens in blue for $3.50 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars from thousands, if you don’t the larger package above this is a solid option to go with. It might also be worth checking out this 144-pack of BIC pens at $11.50 for one of the best per-unit values out here.
Otherwise, browse though the rest of today’s Amazon BIC sale for deals stating from just over $3 Prime shipped. You’ll find some gel pens in there as well fine line markers and more.
And here some more ongoing back to school supply sales:
- Target back-to-school sale up to 85% off
- Plus additional 5% off for RedCard holders
- Staples back-to-school sale supply sale from $0.50
- Paper, glue, notebooks, much more
- Office Depot school supplies on sale up to 55% off from $0.50
- Crayola, glue, notebooks, much more
More on the BIC Cristal Xtra Bold Ballpoint Pens:
- Pens feature a 1.6mm bold point for vivid lines that stand out on the page.
- Translucent smoked barrel indicates ink level, so you aren’t surprised by an empty pen.
- Our Quality Comes in Writing!
- Black, blue, red and green feature BIC’s exclusive ink system technology, for smoother writing.
- lassic stick pens available in black, blue, red, green, raspberry, purple, mint and turquoise ink.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!