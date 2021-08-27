Stock up on BIC pens and fine line markers from $3 at Amazon today (Up to 44% off)

As part of its back to school deals, Amazon is now offering up to 44% off BIC writing utensils and pens. A great time to stock up for the year, one standout offer is the 24-pack of BIC Cristal Xtra Bold Ballpoint Pens (black) for $4.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $7, this is up to 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year and the best we can find. It’s always a good idea to have a pen in your bag, some at home, and elsewhere, and this deal brings 24 of them to your setups at under $5. These are 1.6mm bold point pens for with a translucent smoked barrel for “for vivid lines that stand out on the page.” Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

While not quite as good per-pen value, save even more with the 24-pack of BIC Cristal Xtra Smooth Ballpoint Pens in blue for $3.50 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars from thousands, if you don’t the larger package above this is a solid option to go with. It might also be worth checking out this 144-pack of BIC pens at $11.50 for one of the best per-unit values out here.

Otherwise, browse though the rest of today’s Amazon BIC sale for deals stating from just over $3 Prime shipped. You’ll find some gel pens in there as well fine line markers and more.

And here some more ongoing back to school supply sales:

More on the BIC Cristal Xtra Bold Ballpoint Pens:

Pens feature a 1.6mm bold point for vivid lines that stand out on the page.

Translucent smoked barrel indicates ink level, so you aren’t surprised by an empty pen.

Our Quality Comes in Writing!

Black, blue, red and green feature BIC’s exclusive ink system technology, for smoother writing.

lassic stick pens available in black, blue, red, green, raspberry, purple, mint and turquoise ink.

