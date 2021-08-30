LEGO announces upcoming FC Barcelona Celebration set with four football fan minifigs

After getting a first look at the upcoming LEGO Camp Nou stadium earlier in the month, there’s now another football-themed set to look forward to. Arriving alongside the Creator Expert landmark later this fall, the upcoming LEGO FC Barcelona Celebration set includes four Barca jersey-wearing minifigures and a re-creation of an iconic location. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO showcases upcoming FC Barcelona Celebration set

Arriving as the latest gift with purchase from the LEGO Group, the new FC Barcelona Celebration looks to shine some of the brick-built spotlight on the Spanish football club. While we’ve known for almost a month that there would be a detailed version of the stadium, Camp Nou, arriving this fall, there’s now going to be a second set packed with the same Barca focus.

Stacking up to 178 pieces, the miniature set sports much of the same black box art as the larger counterpart to drive home the focus of being more of a collectible kit. The build itself features a small re-creation of the Font de Canaletes fountain, which sits upon a little display base adorned in FC Barcelona’s team colors.

The real star of the show for this kit, though, will certainly have to be the minifigures. There are four unique characters included in the build, each of which rocks a Barca jersey. There aren’t any player names or identifiable logos on the prints, but the colors are clearly in homage to FC Barcelona, which is quite fitting for the celebration that LEGO has assembled here. Some of them have brick-built flags and other merch to support the team, and there’s even a wheelchair-using minifigure included in the set.

As you can expect from it being a gift with purchase, builders will score the upcoming LEGO FC Barcelona Celebration set for free when picking up the companion Camp Nou stadium. We’re still waiting for an official confirmation on that, though all reports seem to indicate that this will be an add-on kit rather than something you can score on its own.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given that the LEGO Group itself has no published details on the upcoming FC Barcelona Celebration set, it shouldn’t be too long until an official unveil of the Camp Nou stadium arrives. With an October release date still seeming probable, I’m willing to bet that the official showcase lands in the next two weeks ahead of the launch next month. But there’s even a chance we could see it as soon as Wednesday on September 1. So it’s time for football fans to start getting exciting!

As for this gift with purchase set on its own, the LEGO FC Barcelona Celebration kit is a pretty nice add-on to the larger build. Since we won’t be getting any minifigures from the actual stadium, it’ll be nice for fans of the club to be able to have an additional display piece or some new jersey-clad minifigs to sprinkle into their brick-built cities.

With all expectations of this being a gift with purchase, it’s great to see that the LEGO Group finally ditched the eye sores of packaging found on some of the more recent releases, like last year’s Yoda Lightsaber promotional set. So lets hope the same change comes to some other builds like this in the future.

