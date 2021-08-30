Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G nears all-time low at $824.50 (Open box, Orig. $1,300)

Woot is offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $824.49 Prime shipped in open box condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $1,300 list price, $1,050 going rate direct, and $950 sale at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, though we have seen it hit $800 earlier in the year. As Samsung’s highest-end device out right now, you’ll find a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. Since no Note 21 is coming this year, the Note 20 Ultra is the best option if you’re looking for a large smartphone packed to the brim with high-end features. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Ships with a 30-day warranty. Head below for more.

At $400, the Motorola One 5G Ace would be a great alternative. Given that it packs 2-day battery life, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a massive 48MP camera sensor, this smartphone is ready to handle anything you throw at it. You’ll also find that it’s factory unlocked and ready to be used on a variety of carriers, making it a versatile smartphone to upgrade to.

Don’t forget to check out our app and game deals roundup from Friday for more ways to save. Plus, if you’re intrigued by folding phones, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is seeing a $400 pre-paid discount to $600 right now, while Best Buy has it for $700 on T-Mobile.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

