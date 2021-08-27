Best Android app deals of the day: True Skate, DISTRAINT 2, Sketch Me! Pro, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals on tow. Our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs have some great new hardware offers including one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, but for now we are aiming our attention at the Google Play app deals. Highlights include titles like True Skate, DISTRAINT 2, Gif Me! Camera Pro, Sketch Me! Pro, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s Best Android App Deals:
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Gif Me! Camera Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Sketch Me! Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Nougat Square – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro FREE (Reg. $4)
- SUI File Explorer PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Dead Bunker 2 HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- True Skate FREE (Reg. $2)
- Battery Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- DISTRAINT 2 $2 (Reg. $7.50)
- Notes Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Fran Bow Chapter 1 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Fran Bow Chapter 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Fran Bow Chapter 3 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Fran Bow Chapter 4 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Fran Bow Chapter 5 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D – XLVersion $1 (Reg. $6)
- Shopping list & more: BigBag Pro $2 (Reg. $5)
Today’s Android hardware deals feature Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at $400 off the going rate to sit alongside our ongoing offer on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Alongside a number of other notable Google smart home deals, we are now tracking the Nest Hub with a 7-inch display down at $60 shipped. Then go check out this offer on the Fitbit Versa 2, these 4K Google TV deals, the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.
Today’s best game deals: Dishonored & Prey Collection $16, Wolfenstein Collection $21, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- The Social Horoscope Community FREE (Reg. $2)
- Clipboard Manager : Clipo Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- CP Meeting Notes FREE (Reg. $3)
- One Swipe Notes FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Quest PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition $2 (Reg. $10)
- Quadropoly Pro $7 (Reg. $15)
- Heroes of Loot $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Vengeance RPG $2 (Reg. $3.50)
More on True Skate:
Note: True Skate only comes with a single skate park and contains additional content only available by In-App purchase. See below. Realistic touch based physics that give an authentic skateboarding experience. Deck wear. Scuff up your Deck. Drag your finger on the ground to push. A beautiful skate park to get lost in including ledges, stairs, grind rails plus a bowl, half pipe and quarter pipes. (Additional skate parks are available as an In-App Purchase).
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!