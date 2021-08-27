Best Android app deals of the day: True Skate, DISTRAINT 2, Sketch Me! Pro, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals on tow. Our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs have some great new hardware offers including one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, but for now we are aiming our attention at the Google Play app deals. Highlights include titles like True Skate, DISTRAINT 2, Gif Me! Camera Pro, Sketch Me! Pro, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals feature Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at $400 off the going rate to sit alongside our ongoing offer on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Alongside a number of other notable Google smart home deals, we are now tracking the Nest Hub with a 7-inch display down at $60 shipped. Then go check out this offer on the Fitbit Versa 2, these 4K Google TV deals, the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Dishonored & Prey Collection $16, Wolfenstein Collection $21, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on True Skate:

Note: True Skate only comes with a single skate park and contains additional content only available by In-App purchase. See below. Realistic touch based physics that give an authentic skateboarding experience. Deck wear. Scuff up your Deck. Drag your finger on the ground to push. A beautiful skate park to get lost in including ledges, stairs, grind rails plus a bowl, half pipe and quarter pipes. (Additional skate parks are available as an In-App Purchase). 

