Save $149 on DJI Mavic Mini Combo and score a new all-time low at $350

Amazon now offers the DJI Mavic Mini Combo for $349.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $499 for the package, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low with an enticing $149 in savings attached while also beating our previous mention by $50. Summer may be on the way out, but there’s still plenty of time to take to the skies for some fall aerial photography sessions. DJI Mavic Mini features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minute of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. Over 8,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is $250 under the price of the newer DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, making it a much more cost-effective solution to getting out and flying a drone this summer. You can get all of the details on how the two miniature quadcopters compare in our coverage over at DroneDJ, but rest assured that there isn’t as compelling of a package out there even considering you’re going with a previous-generation model.

If bringing a drone into your photography kit is going to be a little much, don’t forget you can supercharge your smartphone-centered setup with much of the same stabilization features noted on the Mavic Mini by picking up the DJI OM 4. Currently on sale for an all-time low, you can drop the price on the gimbal with magnetic iPhone mount to $129.

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

