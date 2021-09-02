Vineyard Vines Summer Send-Off Sale offers up to 60% off: Pullovers, pants, dresses, more

Vineyard Vines is having a Summer Send-Off Sale that’s offering up to 60% off already-reduced styles with code SUNSET at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Sankaty Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $51 and originally sold for $128. This pullover is available in several color options and is a perfect layer for transitioning fall weather. The lightweight material makes it a nice option for layering under vests or jackets and it’s stretch-infused for added comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Be sure to find additional deals from Vineyard Vines below.

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Labor Day Sale that’s offering 20% off its best-sellers and free delivery.

