Vineyard Vines Summer Send-Off Sale offers up to 60% off: Pullovers, pants, dresses, more

-
FashionVineyard Vines
60% off from $20

Vineyard Vines is having a Summer Send-Off Sale that’s offering up to 60% off already-reduced styles with code SUNSET at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Sankaty Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $51 and originally sold for $128. This pullover is available in several color options and is a perfect layer for transitioning fall weather. The lightweight material makes it a nice option for layering under vests or jackets and it’s stretch-infused for added comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Be sure to find additional deals from Vineyard Vines below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Labor Day Sale that’s offering 20% off its best-sellers and free delivery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Vineyard Vines

About the Author

Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra...
KEEN Labor Day Sale updates your hiking shoes with 20% ...
Rockport’s Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off site...
Merrell Labor Day Sale takes 20% off best-sellers: Hiki...
Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your ...
Carter’s Labor Day Event offers 50% off storewide...
Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extr...
Levi’s Hello Fall Sale takes 40% off sitewide for...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your purchase + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More
30% off

REI’s Labor Day Event takes up to 30% off hundreds of deals: Merrell, Osprey, more

from $30 Learn More
Save $80

Today only, Lowe’s discounts EGO 56V electric lawn tools from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 90W USB-C Charger $30 (Save 46%), more

From $6 Learn More
40% off

Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra 25% off your purchase

+ 25% off Learn More
50% off

This regularly $70 Gourmia 5-quart Air Fryer is down to $35 shipped for today only

$35 Learn More
Save now

Apple AirPods Max drop to the second-best prices yet from $450 (Save $100)

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Reigns, SpongeBob, Minit, more

FREE+ Learn More