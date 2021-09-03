Anker’s latest eufy security 2K pan and tilt camera 2-pack falls to low at $74 (Reg. $96)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Anker via Newegg is offering a 2-pack of eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 2K Pan and Tilt Cameras for $73.98 shipped with the code 93XRX78 at checkout. Down from $96 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the all-time low there by nearly $3 and is the best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for the best way to keep your home secure while away on a fall vacation, this is it. Each camera captures up to 2K video and offers a 360-degree horizontal pan and 96-degree vertical tilt to cover the entire inside of your home at one time. There’s on-device AI that determines whether motion is from a human, pet, or something else and uses that to decide whether or not to record. Plus, it’s compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Do you need to keep an eye on things while also maintaining a tighter budget? If so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $36 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, though no pan and tilt function is found here. Others who don’t need HomeKit Secure Video could, instead, opt for the Wyze Cam V3 at $31, netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

Speaking of cameras, did you see the ecobee SmartCamera is on sale right now? Down to $80, it’s 20% off from its normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sure, it doesn’t pan and tilt, but it ties in with the HomeKit ecosystem just the same and offers a sleek overall design.

More on the eufy Solo IndoorCam P24:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

