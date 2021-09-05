Amazon all-time lows arrive on SanDisk 1TB microSD cards from $140 (Save 22%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSanDisk
Save 22% From $140

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Card for $179.99 shipped. Having dropped from $230, we normally track as high of a $250 going rate with today’s offer matching the all-time low that was last set over six months ago. Delivering up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, this microSD card is just as capable for using in a DSLR or action camera as it is for expanding the storage of your Nintendo Switch to hold even more digital games. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can get away with slower transfer rates than offered by the lead deal, we’re also tracking an Amazon discount on the 1TB SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card at $139.99. Matching our previous mention for the all-time low, you’re saving at least $40 here on a more affordable way to expand the storage pool. It delivers the same capacity as the featured offering, just with 120MB/s speeds. There’s also much of the same 4.8/5 star rating attached.

Regardless of which option you go with, a great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $17. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 3,800 having left a 4.6/5 star rating

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30). Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

SanDisk

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Netatmo’s Outdoor Floodlight Camera works with Ho...
Feel fresh with these AquaSonic whitening toothbrush se...
These Walker Edison desks, TV stands, and more are up t...
Holiday weekend game deals: Avengers, Spider-Man, Monst...
Strap AirTags to your keys with Spigen’s Valentin...
Cozy up with one of these best-selling Kindle eBooks st...
Save $122 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12....
Labor Day 4K TV deals: 65-inch Google TV $600 off, LG O...
Show More Comments

Related

$120 off

PNY’s XLR8 M.2 NVMe SSDs up to $120 off with 1TB all-time lows from $140 + more

From $80 Learn More

Sun Joe’s 14-in. electric chainsaw preps your yard for fall at $35, more in New Green Deals

Greenworks’ 40V blower + mulcher makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $86, more in New Green Deals

Amazon low

Netatmo’s Outdoor Floodlight Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at low of $59 off

$59 off Learn More
32% off

Feel fresh with these AquaSonic whitening toothbrush sets at lows from $34 (32% off)

From $34 Learn More
31% off

These Walker Edison desks, TV stands, and more are up to 31% off from $56

From $56 Learn More
Reg. $249

Google Nest Learning Thermostat automates your winter heating from $154 (Reg. $249)

From $154 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Holiday weekend game deals: Avengers, Spider-Man, Monster Hunter Rise, Ratchet & Clank, more

$20 Learn More