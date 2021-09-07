HP’s compact 11.6-inch Chromebook sports an Intel CPU at a low of $119

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the HP Chromebook 11.6-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $119 shipped. Also available direct. Though the list price is $259, this Chromebook has more recently gone for around $130 to $150 at Best Buy over the past few months, with today’s discount marking a new low that we’ve tracked. This Chromebook delivers an Intel processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which allows you to work efficiently while on-the-go. There’s an 11.6-inch HD display in tow, as well, making this a balanced choice for content consumption and productivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $12.50 and is designed to hold 11- to 12-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Don’t forget that the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is currently down to a new all-time low of $400 at Amazon. That saves $80 from its normal going rate and delivers a larger 14-inch 1080p display as well as a 2-in-1 design that could be more useful.

More on the HP Chromebook 11.6-inch:

HP Chromebook: Browse the internet and complete daily computing tasks quickly with this HP Chromebook. An Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM let you work with multiple windows simultaneously for increased productivity, and 32GB of flash storage offer swift startup times. This HP Chromebook has Intel HD 500 integrated graphics for rendering fine-textured visuals on the 11.6-inch HD display, and the sleek design allows increased portability.

