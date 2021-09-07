HP’s compact 11.6-inch Chromebook sports an Intel CPU at a low of $119

-
Best BuyChromebookHP
New low $119

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the HP Chromebook 11.6-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $119 shipped. Also available direct. Though the list price is $259, this Chromebook has more recently gone for around $130 to $150 at Best Buy over the past few months, with today’s discount marking a new low that we’ve tracked. This Chromebook delivers an Intel processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which allows you to work efficiently while on-the-go. There’s an 11.6-inch HD display in tow, as well, making this a balanced choice for content consumption and productivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $12.50 and is designed to hold 11- to 12-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Don’t forget that the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is currently down to a new all-time low of $400 at Amazon. That saves $80 from its normal going rate and delivers a larger 14-inch 1080p display as well as a 2-in-1 design that could be more useful.

More on the HP Chromebook 11.6-inch:

HP Chromebook: Browse the internet and complete daily computing tasks quickly with this HP Chromebook. An Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM let you work with multiple windows simultaneously for increased productivity, and 32GB of flash storage offer swift startup times. This HP Chromebook has Intel HD 500 integrated graphics for rendering fine-textured visuals on the 11.6-inch HD display, and the sleek design allows increased portability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Chromebook

HP

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 falls to new all-time ...
ECOVACS’ latest OZMO N8+ with self-emptying dock ...
iPhone 12 mini sees rare $300 discount ahead of this mo...
Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event s...
Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscript...
HP acquires HyperX PC gaming peripherals business for $...
New HP EliteBook and ZBook Firefly laptops boast Tile i...
Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers f...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $80

Latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 falls to new all-time low at $400 (Save $80)

$400 Learn More
Save 31%

Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

$38.50 Learn More
Reg. $349

QNAP’s high-end 2-bay NAS ships with 2GB of RAM + five USB ports at $279 (Save $70)

$279 Learn More
New low

eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control, more at low of $95 (Reg. $120)

$95 Learn More
30% off

Kershaw’s eye-catching Kuro Pocket Knife hits 1-year low of $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
Save 34%

ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all-time low of $67.50 (Reg. $100)

$67.50 Learn More

Tested: Hisense HS218 Soundbar delivers a value-packed home theater upgrade

Reg. $479

Klipsch’s RP-150M Bookshelf Speakers with Dolby Atmos support now $229 (Reg. $479)

$229 Learn More