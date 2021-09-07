Pick up this elegant walnut wireless iPhone charger today for $66 (Reg. $98)

-
Reg. $98 $66

For anyone who likes things to be tidy, upgrading to wireless charging is a no-brainer. While Apple’s MagSafe is a little soulless, the Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone delivers style by the bucketload. This beautiful walnut and felt accessory is now only $65.99 (Reg. $98) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Wireless charging has been around on iPhone since 2017. If you’re still plugging in a cable every morning and night, there are many good reasons to upgrade. Like many things made by Apple, the MagSafe Charger is very clean and modern. But it does have a slight design flaw — unless you own an iPhone 12, you carefully have to align your device with the circular pad.

With the Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone, you don’t need to think twice. This beautiful desktop accessory is easily large enough to accommodate any iPhone other than a Max. It’s made in the USA using solid walnut wood, with a layer of soft synthetic felt to protect your Apple device. It measures just 0.75 inches thick, and it’s rock solid on any flat surface.

You can use this charger with any wireless iPhone, and it looks great on your desk, nightstand, or kitchen table. 

Order today for $65.99 to get this accessory at 32% off MSRP.

Own more Apple devices? You can grab the dual iPhone/Apple Watch version for $86.99 (Reg. $128). 

Alternatively, you can get the three-way iPhone/Apple Watch/AirPods version for $101.99 (Reg. $146) or the iPhone/Apple Watch/Lightning version for $101.99 (Reg. $146).

