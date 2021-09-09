This foldable 4K drone with smart navigation modes is now just $50 (Reg. $79)

From viral dance videos to epic landscape shots, you can do many things with a good quadcopter. The SG107 Smart Drone is a great option for any photo enthusiast, with a 4K camera on board and numerous flight modes. You can get it today for only $49.99 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even if you don’t plan on launching a social media career, you can use a drone to capture your adventures, shoot amazing vacation videos, and much more. Some quadcopters retail for four figures, but the SG107 Smart Drone makes this technology truly affordable. It measures less than five inches long when folded, but this tiny flyer is packed with features.

Perhaps the biggest attraction is that 4K HD camera. This allows you to record crisp aerial images, while six-axis stabilization keeps the drone steady. You can take full manual control, with four channels to choose from. In addition, the SG107 has a companion app.

Via your phone, you can select Hold mode (hovering) or activate Headless mode to take off without calibration. Need to bring the drone back quickly? The Return button will send it flying back to base. The drone folds down small to fit in the supplied carry bag, and it offers a range of 328 feet.

This impressive drone comes with a carry case and one battery.

