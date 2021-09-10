Samsung’s 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, more at $530 (Save $70)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
Save $70 $530

Amazon now offers the Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor for $529.99 shipped. Usually fetching $600, you’re looking at the best price to date and still one of the first notable discounts yet at $70 off. Delivering 43-inches of screen real estate to your workstation, Samsung’s M7 monitor ditches the need for any external devices in order to take advantage of smart functionality. Alongside built-in AirPlay 2, there’s also access to popular streaming services and other apps. But for when you do want to plug in, there’s a 65W USB-C port on top of its pair of HDMI inputs. A 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers completes the package. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with something a bit more streamlined, we’re still tracking only the second discount to date on Samsung’s 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor. This alternative rocks much of the same features noted above, but comes in a smaller size with a white design. Not to mention, is down to a new all-time low at $220.

Though if you’re looking to streamline the workstation, we just spotted a discount on this affordable monitor stand at $14. Clamping to the back of your desk, this mount lets you free up some of the space at your setup where either of the aforementioned monitor’s stands would have gotten in the way. Plus with 30% in savings, you can score one of the best prices yet, too.

Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done with or without a PC. With PC on Screen features or mobile connectivity with Apple Airplay, work smarter with a versatile monitor. Then switch to picture perfect entertainment with streaming apps such as Netflix, Youtube and HBO Max. The remote control and built-in speakers create an easy multi-functional device that can do it all.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Have this highly-rated 4-drawer dresser shipped to your...
Eve HomeKit gear now up to 20% off: Light Strip $70, Mo...
Upgrade to a touchless, pull-down kitchen faucet for an...
Prep for dry winter months: LEVOIT 100 Humidifier now $...
At $40, it’s hard to undercut this standout indus...
Put the knife away, KitchenAid’s Classic Garlic P...
Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem lets you ditch the ...
Hang this cloud-shaped neon blue LED on your wall for $...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Samsung’s new white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor drops in price for second time to $220

$220 Learn More
Reg. $60

Twelve South BookArc stylishly upholds your MacBook at $40.50 (Save 32%)

$40.50 Learn More
$1,500+ off

Sony’s 2021 Smart 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $698 + OLEDs, more from $500

From $500 Learn More
$700 off

LG 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Smart TV $1,799 ($700 off) + Sony, The Frame, more from $500

From $500 Learn More
$800+ off

Labor Day 4K TV deals: 65-inch Google TV $600 off, LG OLEDs, The Frame, more from $480

From $480 Learn More

Nintendo uploads final Metroid Dread gameplay overview trailer, and it’s almost 5 minutes long

Save now

Get this Apple Watch dock and cable with a choice of 8 colors for $19 (Reg. $49)

$19 Learn More
85% off

Magazine bundles with titles from $3.50/yr.: Arch Digest, GQ, Men’s Health, Cosmo, much more

From $3.50 Learn More