Samsung’s 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, more at $530 (Save $70)

Amazon now offers the Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor for $529.99 shipped. Usually fetching $600, you’re looking at the best price to date and still one of the first notable discounts yet at $70 off. Delivering 43-inches of screen real estate to your workstation, Samsung’s M7 monitor ditches the need for any external devices in order to take advantage of smart functionality. Alongside built-in AirPlay 2, there’s also access to popular streaming services and other apps. But for when you do want to plug in, there’s a 65W USB-C port on top of its pair of HDMI inputs. A 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers completes the package. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with something a bit more streamlined, we’re still tracking only the second discount to date on Samsung’s 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor. This alternative rocks much of the same features noted above, but comes in a smaller size with a white design. Not to mention, is down to a new all-time low at $220.

Though if you’re looking to streamline the workstation, we just spotted a discount on this affordable monitor stand at $14. Clamping to the back of your desk, this mount lets you free up some of the space at your setup where either of the aforementioned monitor’s stands would have gotten in the way. Plus with 30% in savings, you can score one of the best prices yet, too.

Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done with or without a PC. With PC on Screen features or mobile connectivity with Apple Airplay, work smarter with a versatile monitor. Then switch to picture perfect entertainment with streaming apps such as Netflix, Youtube and HBO Max. The remote control and built-in speakers create an easy multi-functional device that can do it all.

