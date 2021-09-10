Eve HomeKit gear now up to 20% off: Light Strip $70, Motion Sensor $41, more from $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories headlined by its Color LED Light Strip for $69.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $80, today’s offer takes $10 off in order to mark one of the first notable discounts this year, a 2021 low, and match of our previous mention. Eve’s Light Strip works with Siri as well as the rest of your HomeKit setup out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting throughout your smart home, whether it’s behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 245 customers and in our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.” Head below for more from $40.

Much like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each listing down below in order to lock-in the sale price.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories:

Then go check out this pair of meross dimmable smart desk lamps that we spotted earlier in the week. Now available at the second-best prices yet starting at $38, you can expand your HomeKit setup with one of two models at up to $20 off.

Eve HomeKit Light Strip features:

With Eve Light Strip, bring any solid surface to life thanks to premium HomeKit-enabled LED technology. Activate 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience, or dim to a subtle glow of understated elegance. All in full-spectrum white and millions of colors that you control via Siri or the app.

