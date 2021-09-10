Eve HomeKit gear now up to 20% off: Light Strip $70, Motion Sensor $41, more from $40

-
AmazonSmart HomeEve
Save 20% From $40
Eve HomeKit Light Strip

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories headlined by its Color LED Light Strip for $69.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $80, today’s offer takes $10 off in order to mark one of the first notable discounts this year, a 2021 low, and match of our previous mention. Eve’s Light Strip works with Siri as well as the rest of your HomeKit setup out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting throughout your smart home, whether it’s behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 245 customers and in our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.” Head below for more from $40.

Much like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each listing down below in order to lock-in the sale price.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories:

Then go check out this pair of meross dimmable smart desk lamps that we spotted earlier in the week. Now available at the second-best prices yet starting at $38, you can expand your HomeKit setup with one of two models at up to $20 off.

Eve HomeKit Light Strip features:

With Eve Light Strip, bring any solid surface to life thanks to premium HomeKit-enabled LED technology. Activate 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience, or dim to a subtle glow of understated elegance. All in full-spectrum white and millions of colors that you control via Siri or the app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Eve

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Have this highly-rated 4-drawer dresser shipped to your...
Upgrade to a touchless, pull-down kitchen faucet for an...
Prep for dry winter months: LEVOIT 100 Humidifier now $...
At $40, it’s hard to undercut this standout indus...
Put the knife away, KitchenAid’s Classic Garlic P...
Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem lets you ditch the ...
Hang this cloud-shaped neon blue LED on your wall for $...
Samsung’s 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor has built-in A...
Show More Comments

Related

DEWALT’s 12-in. brushless chainsaw makes tree trimming easy at $99, more in New Green Deals

Save now

Get this Apple Watch dock and cable with a choice of 8 colors for $19 (Reg. $49)

$19 Learn More
85% off

Magazine bundles with titles from $3.50/yr.: Arch Digest, GQ, Men’s Health, Cosmo, much more

From $3.50 Learn More

Prepare for the holiday season and sign-up for 9to5Toys’ new personalized email newsletters

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

Reg. $60

Have this highly-rated 4-drawer dresser shipped to your home for $50 (Amazon low)

$50 Learn More
43% off

Upgrade to a touchless, pull-down kitchen faucet for an Amazon low of $95 (Save 43%)

$95 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, Swim Out, Day by Day, more

FREE+ Learn More