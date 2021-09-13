Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 45W USB-C GaN Charger $21 (Save 30%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 45W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $30 going rate, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside one of the best prices to date. With enough juice to top off everything from a MacBook to the new iPhone 13 slated to drop tomorrow, this charger is a versatile addition to your setup. It has a folding plug design that pairs with a compact form-factor which will fit in the palm of your hand thanks to the improved efficiency of the GaN technology. Over 270 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

With USB C PD PPS(Programmable Power Supply) protocol, it provides 45W Super Fast Charging for Galaxy S20 Ultra / Note 10 Plus / Galaxy Tab S7 / Tab S7 Plus and 25W Super Fast Charging for Galaxy S21 Ultra / S21 Plus / S21 / Note 20 Ultra / Note 20 / Note 20 Plus / S20 Plus / S20 / Note 10 Lite. (For optimized charging, please connect the device with the included USB C cable) Galium Nitride(GaN) is a new quality material starting to be used for semiconductors in chargers. And when it comes to chargers, it dissipates less heat, allows smaller size and faster charging speed with higher efficiency. Thus, Galium Nitride(GaN) Charger keeps working for a lot longer and reduces possible damage to your devices than Non-GaN Chargers.

