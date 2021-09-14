Nulaxy C5 height-adjutable aluminum MacBook stand matching low at $51 + more from $8

The official Nulaxy Amazon storefront (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its C5 Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $50.99 shipped. This one fetched $75 for most of the beginning of 2021 before dropping down to the $60 range and now matching the all-time low. This model can leave your MacBook or laptop from 1.18-inches to 21-inches off the desktop for a more ergonomic perspective. It is compatible with most notebooks from 10- to 17-inches with a “space-grade aluminum” construction and the ability to tilt the main platform for the perfect angle. You can also fold the whole thing up to chuck it in your bag as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you can do without the adjustable nature of today’s lead deal, save a ton with the Nulaxy C3 Stand at $25 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 20,000 Amazon customers, a few color options to match your MacBook, and a similar aluminum build.

More Nulaxy stand deals:

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on this $14 monitor stand as well as aluminum laptop stand at $10 Prime shipped. Just make sure to browse through today’s Anker Amazon Apple keynote sale for a number of deals on its MagSafe stands, cables, and much more from $13.

More on the Nulaxy C5 Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand:

Universal Compatibility: It fits almost all laptop size from 10 to 17 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook and more.

Foldable and portable: The Nulaxy stand can be fully adjusted and folded, so you can easily put it into your bag and carry it wherever you go.

Multi-use and Practical: You can use it in so many occasions such as school, library, office, meeting room, coffee shop and kitchen to hold laptops, tablets, menu, books, magazines etc. It’s also an excellent gift for your friends and family.

