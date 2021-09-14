Samsung’s SmartTag trackers see 30% discount to second-best price at $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Tracker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date that has only been beaten by Prime Day. Having launched back in January, Samsung’s latest accessory brings item tracking features to your Galaxy handset. If the recent launch of AirTags have you wanting to take advantage of that feature set, SmartTag delivers. Pairing over Bluetooth, Samsung’s tracker can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a notable price cut on Apple’s AirTags for those who want to see what is on the other side of the fence in terms of precision item finding. Right now, you can score a 4-pack down at $24 each, marking one of the best prices to date and certainly a rare chance to save.

For comparison, Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag enters at a more affordable price right now than the Tile trackers that inspired it. The best-selling Tile Mate will set you back $25 at Amazon, but those who don’t mind going with a previous-generation model can score the Tile Slim for $17. This one packs much of the same item finding technology, but without the more in-depth Samsung integration.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag features:

Finding the important things in your life. Bluetooth powered SmartTags attach easily to keys, bags, or even the family pet. If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set. Your tagged item is out of range? No problem! Even when offline, the Galaxy Find Network can use scanned data to find it for you privately.

