Samsung’s SmartTag trackers see 30% discount to second-best price at $20

-
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $30 $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Tracker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date that has only been beaten by Prime Day. Having launched back in January, Samsung’s latest accessory brings item tracking features to your Galaxy handset. If the recent launch of AirTags have you wanting to take advantage of that feature set, SmartTag delivers. Pairing over Bluetooth, Samsung’s tracker can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a notable price cut on Apple’s AirTags for those who want to see what is on the other side of the fence in terms of precision item finding. Right now, you can score a 4-pack down at $24 each, marking one of the best prices to date and certainly a rare chance to save.

For comparison, Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag enters at a more affordable price right now than the Tile trackers that inspired it. The best-selling Tile Mate will set you back $25 at Amazon, but those who don’t mind going with a previous-generation model can score the Tile Slim for $17. This one packs much of the same item finding technology, but without the more in-depth Samsung integration.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag features:

Finding the important things in your life. Bluetooth powered SmartTags attach easily to keys, bags, or even the family pet. If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set. Your tagged item is out of range? No problem! Even when offline, the Galaxy Find Network can use scanned data to find it for you privately.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker drops to $100...
New Amazon low hits WD 1TB My Passport SSD with deals s...
Best prices of the year arrive on Samsung Galaxy Note 2...
Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra 5G hit all-time lows at up to...
Samsung’s 15-inch AMOLED i5/i7 Galaxy Book Pros s...
HTC VIVE Cosmos VR gaming system sees rare discount at ...
Never skip leg day: Sunny Health & Fitness climbin...
HyperX’s Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard plummets t...
Show More Comments

Related

65% off

ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off: 2-packs from $3.50 Prime shipped

From $3.50 Learn More
Reg. $230

New Amazon low hits WD 1TB My Passport SSD with deals starting from $137 (Reg. up to $230)

$137+ Learn More
Save now

Best prices of the year arrive on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G at up to $400 off

$400 off Learn More
Save now

Save up to $150 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros

$150 off Learn More

Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra 5G hit all-time lows at up to $300 off

$300 off Learn More
New lows

Samsung’s 15-inch AMOLED i5/i7 Galaxy Book Pros see new all-time lows from $825

$825 Learn More
Save $100

HTC VIVE Cosmos VR gaming system sees rare discount at $100 off (Reg. $700)

$600 Learn More
Save $160

Never skip leg day: Sunny Health & Fitness climbing elliptical sees new low of $339 ($160 off)

$339 Learn More