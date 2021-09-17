Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Data Defense, Earthlings Beware!, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs have new deals ready and waiting including the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, but for now we are turning our attention to the most notable Google Play software offers. Today’s highlights include titles like Hidden Folks, Data Defense, My Child Lebensborn, Earthlings Beware!, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

