Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Data Defense, Earthlings Beware!, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs have new deals ready and waiting including the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, but for now we are turning our attention to the most notable Google Play software offers. Today’s highlights include titles like Hidden Folks, Data Defense, My Child Lebensborn, Earthlings Beware!, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell and this deal on its Nest Thermostat E alongside everything else in Google discount hub. You’ll want to check out these ongoing handsets deals, including the TCL 10L 256GB, Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G, and the OnePlus 9 with three Hasselblad-backed cameras, just make sure to browse through our Android guide for even more. Go hit up today’s offer on Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with an 11.5-inch OLED display and Dolby Atmos at a new all-time low. Then head over to this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for all of today’s best audio and charging add-on deals.

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42, Dead Cells $16, Spelunky 2 $12, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!