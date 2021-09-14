The unlocked TCL 10L 256GB Android smartphone falls to new low at $250 (Save $50)

TCL via Amazon is offering its unlocked 10L 256GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, you’ll find that you’ll be able to enjoy sharper details, vibrant images, and true-to-life color accuracy when consuming content here. There’s 256GB of built-in storage to keep thousands of photos, videos, and even songs offline for playback without a cellular connection. It’ll work with AT&T and T-Mobile in full and on Verizon’s LTE network. Plus, the quad rear camera display features a 48MP main lens with an 8MP super wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 16MP front-facing selfie camera for video calls and Instagram portraits. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Given you’re saving $50 in today’s lead deal, you should consider reinvesting some of that cash into keeping your new phone protected. This 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $7, which is a great way to keep your new phone’s display safe from scratches. Also, you can grab a clear case that’ll let you see the beauty of the 10L phone for just $8, which is also quite budget-focused.

Don’t forget to check out our Android guide for other great ways to save, including on apps and games. There’s also a slew of other smartphones on sale if you’re in the market for something higher-end. There’s the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $200 off, Galaxy S21/+/Ultra up to $300 off, and even the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra at up to $400 off.

More on the TCL 10L Android Smartphone:

6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 256GB of internal memory, gives you the ability to store and access all the photos, videos, music, books and files you need instantly

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!