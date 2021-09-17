Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch OLED display and Dolby Atmos hits new low at $285

-
eBay Daily Deals
New low $285

Lenovo’s eBay storefront is offering its Tab P11 Pro Android Tablet for $284.99 shipped. Down from its $499 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $5. Delivering an 11.5-inch OLED display with JBL Dolby Atmos speakers, this tablet is perfect for media consumption while on-the-go. You’ll find a Snapdragon 730G processor and 4GB of RAM alongside 128GB of storage, ensuring that there’s both plenty of power and space to play your favorite games or watch shows. Plus, it’s ultra-thin, clocking in at slimmer than Apple’s iPad Pro, which is something worth keeping in mind. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 180 customers, and you can take a look in our previous coverage to learn more. Head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget? Consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on Amazon instead. Given that it costs $178.50 instead of $285, you’re saving at least $107 here. It packs 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable with microSD if that’s not enough, and an 8-inch display. Sure, it’s not quite as high-end as the model above, but with your savings, you’d be able to pick up a Fire 7 and have a few tablets for the price of one.

If you prefer Apple’s tablets, then you’re in luck. Earlier this week Apple announced both a new 10.2-inch iPad and iPad mini, of which we’re already tracking discounts on. The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $299 for pre-orders, while the iPad mini is on sale for $459.

More on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet:

Tap into non-stop entertainment with one of Lenovo’s thinnest and most powerful Android tablets. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro’s vivid 2K display and Dolby-enhanced audio makes it a portable screening room. And the Tab P11 Pro doubles as a great productivity device—options like the responsive keyboard* and Lenovo Precision Pen 2* let you do more than ever while on the go.

