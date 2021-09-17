Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42, Dead Cells $16, Spelunky 2 $12, more

Reg. $60 $42

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $41.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a solid price drop on one of the best games ever made. If you know someone that hasn’t grabbed a copy of this one yet, now’s a great chance to do so. With pre-orders now live on Breath of the Wild 2 after Nintendo detailed the sequel at E3 2021 with new gameplay footage, now’s a perfect chance to get caught up on the original. “Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning open-air adventure.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Dead Cells, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Spelunky 2, Doom Slayers Collection, Persona 5 Strikers, Cuphead, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring Dyson’s hybrid V10 Clean+ Cordless Stick/Ha...
DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo includes a $60 credit at...
Keep the juicing going all winter with Omega’s H3...
JETech iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now up to ...
Save 20% on Treatlife outdoor smart plugs, light strips...
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX smart robotic vacuum drops...
Discover your family tree, 23andMe’s Ancestry DNA...
Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch...
