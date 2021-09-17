Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42, Dead Cells $16, Spelunky 2 $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $41.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a solid price drop on one of the best games ever made. If you know someone that hasn’t grabbed a copy of this one yet, now’s a great chance to do so. With pre-orders now live on Breath of the Wild 2 after Nintendo detailed the sequel at E3 2021 with new gameplay footage, now’s a perfect chance to get caught up on the original. “Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning open-air adventure.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Dead Cells, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Spelunky 2, Doom Slayers Collection, Persona 5 Strikers, Cuphead, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.

