Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $42, Dead Cells $16, Spelunky 2 $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $41.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a solid price drop on one of the best games ever made. If you know someone that hasn’t grabbed a copy of this one yet, now’s a great chance to do so. With pre-orders now live on Breath of the Wild 2 after Nintendo detailed the sequel at E3 2021 with new gameplay footage, now’s a perfect chance to get caught up on the original. “Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning open-air adventure.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Dead Cells, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Spelunky 2, Doom Slayers Collection, Persona 5 Strikers, Cuphead, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Dead Cells eShop $16 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Digital $18.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Using code EMC2AZ9A728
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise $49 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Guacamelee! 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Shenmue III Digital Deluxe PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts PSN $4 (Reg. $10)
- Untitled Goose Game $15 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Tales of Arise PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $21.50 (Reg. $30)
- OKAMI HD PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Undertale PSN $12 (Reg. $15)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 PSN from $8 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered PSN from $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Double Discounts digital PSN game sale up to 85% off
- PlayStation Essential Picks digital PSN game sale up to 75% off
- Alan Wake: Remastered PS5 pre-order $30
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Halo 3: ODST Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- SEGA classics from $3 on eShop (Reg. $8+)
- Shinobi, Puyo Puyo, more
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Little Nightmares II eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Or $23 (Reg. $30) on PS4
- Little Nightmares Complete eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 1 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- STAR WARS Republic Commando eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $48 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 $11 (Reg. $20)
- Metroid Dread pre-order $60
- Plus FREE Metroid Dread Samus Mug
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!