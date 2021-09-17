Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 Screen Protectors from $3 (Save 50%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesamFilm
Save 50% From $3

TechMatte via Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 13/Pro at $4.50 when code TFPAU2UW has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $9, you’re looking at the very first price cut on the new accessories with 50% in savings attached. The same 50% discounts are also available on screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro Max (with code BP495L5M) and iPhone 13 mini (with code UGR3ZRJN).

Having just been released for the new iPhone 13 series handsets, each of these 3-packs of screen protectors will help keep your handset safe from scratches and other potential damage. If you just picked up Apple’s latest handset today or plan to in the coming weeks, today’s sale is certainly worth picking up alongside a number of the iPhone 13 case deals right here. Reviews are still coming in, but amFilm gear is highly-rated overall.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Trusted Brand: Over 5 Million users worldwide trust amFilm to protect their iPhones. Protect your iPhone 13/pro screen with us! amFilm tempered glass screen protector is specifically designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″ Display, 2021), Compatible with most phone cases. Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity

Highly durable, and scratch resistant glass screen protector- surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. Includes: 3x iPhone 13 / 13 pro Screen Protector Tempered GLASS, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

amFilm

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nuun lets you ditch 40 single-use sports drink bottles ...
Protect your home: Flume 2 Smart Water Monitor/Leak Det...
This wall-mounted mail holder also has a shelf and key ...
JETech iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now up to ...
Save 20% on Treatlife outdoor smart plugs, light strips...
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX smart robotic vacuum drops...
Discover your family tree, 23andMe’s Ancestry DNA...
Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $32, more

From $6 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable 4-pack $15 (Save 53%), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 45W USB-C GaN Charger $21 (Save 30%), more

From $3 Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 30%), more

From $3 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe 5K Power Bank $30 (Save 25%), more

From $2 Learn More
Save 73%

Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $4 (Save 73%), more

From $4 Learn More
Amazon low

Nuun lets you ditch 40 single-use sports drink bottles with its electrolyte tablets at just $11.50

$11.50 Learn More