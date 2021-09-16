OnePlus 9 packs three Hasselblad-backed cameras at low of $646 (Save $84)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $646.07 shipped in Winter Mist. Normally fetching $729, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low with $84 in savings attached. This is also $43 under our previous mention, as well. Delivering a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a fresh 120Hz refresh rate, the recent OnePlus 9 arrives powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings coming in at Amazon. Head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $13 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

First up, go be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new handset in our latest roundup. But then there are plenty of other hardware offers awaiting you in our Android guide. You’ll find everything from flagships to budget-friendly handsets, though one of the very first discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an easy highlight at $200 off.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

