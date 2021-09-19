AirPods Pro deliver spatial audio, Hey Siri, and ANC from $165 (Reg. $249)

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 shipped. Delivering the lowest price of the year, you’re looking at 28% in savings from the usual $249 price tag and certainly a notable chance to get in on the AirPods Pro features for far less than retail. This also matches our previous mention from Labor Day. Over at Woot, those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished pair can pick up AirPods Pro at $164.99. A 90-day warranty is attached.

Arguably the most compelling aspect of AirPods Pro is the active noise cancellation, which pairs with one of the best transparency modes on the market to deliver an enticing listening experience. That’s alongside newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos that launched earlier this summer on top of other new lossless streaming features. Not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods with Wired Charging Case are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation, ands they also happen to be on sale today. Having dropped to $115 with the price dropping once added to your cart at Amazon, these are down from the original $159 price tag and marking one of the deepest discounts to date that matches our previous mention from Prime Day. If you don’t want to wait for the rumored next-generation pair launching in the future, today’s deal is an affordable way to hold you over. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

