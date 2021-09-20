Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Silicone Case $6 (Save 54%), more

The official JETech Amazon storefront is now offering its Silicone iPhone 13/Pro Case for $5.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $13, you’re looking at the first price cut on this just-released case alongside $7 in savings. Also available for iPhone 13 Pro Max at the same price. If you have one of Apple’s shiny new iPhone 13 handsets slated to arrive on your doorstep come Friday, make sure there’s a case to keep things protected on day one. This affordable offering may not be the most stylish out there, but it will help defend against scratches and the like with a soft silicone build. Even if you only use it in the meantime while you find the perfect iPhone 13 cover, its $6 price point won’t break the bank.

Specially designed for iPhone 13 Pro 6.1-inch. Gives your device all-around protection. Supports wireless charging

[User-Friendly] Built with high quality silicone and PC. Silky-soft touch and comfortable grip. Inside soft microfiber lining keeps the back of your phone scratch-free

[Highly Protective] Raised edges offer extra protection to the camera and screen. Anti-fingerprint

[Precise Cutouts] Easy access to all controls and features

[Package] JETech Case for iPhone 13 Pro 6.1-inch*1

