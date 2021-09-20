Take mobile gaming next level: PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Controller now $56 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for $55.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $70, like it fetches directly from PowerA, this is a 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. The MOGA XP5-A Plus is designed to provide the ultimate portable gaming rig for Android, PC, and other cloud-enabled platforms. You’re looking at a sort of Xbox-style controller with a detachable 3.12-inch wide, adjustable arm to carry your mobile device. It also ships with a USB to USB-C/micro-USB charging cable as well as an integrated 3000mAh power bank for refueling your smartphone while playing. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Prefer to just use one of your extra Xbox controllers instead? Take a look at the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers at $15 Prime shipped. This is a more affordable way to achieve a similar setup, providing you have a controller already. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,600 Amazon customers.

Be sure to check out out coverage of the new OtterBox MagSafe mobile gaming clip for iPhone 12 and Xbox controllers as well as our hands-on review of the Otterbox Power Swap batteries. Then head right over to our recent feature piece on console and cloud game-streaming options in Windows 10 with Xbox titles as well.

More on the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller:

Improve your mobile gameplay vs. Touchscreen on hundreds of controller-enabled games. Detachable phone clip with adjustable arm fits devices up to 79mm (3.12″) wide

Enhance your play across Android mobile, PC and cloud gaming platforms with one Controller

Charge your phone while you play or between sessions with integrated power bank

Supports hundreds of popular mobile games including Minecraft, Fortnite, Stardew Valley, GRID Autosport and more. (NOTE: Does not work with games that limit controller support, for example Call of Duty Mobile or PUBG)

