Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $20, RE Village $45, FF VII remake $30, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $30+ $20

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Trials of Mana on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly $50 on the eShop and usually closer to $30 or more in physical condition, this is the lowest price we can find. Trials of Mana is a 3D remake of the “hit classic RPG released in 1995” known as Seiken Densetsu 3. The third entry in the Mana series, it contains a new class, graphic improvements, enhanced character voiceover support, and a brand new episode to play after the main story is finished. You can learn more about Trials of Mana and the Mana Collection in our launch coverage right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Resident Evil Village, Borderlands 3, Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nier Replicant Ver.1.224, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

