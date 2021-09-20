Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $20, RE Village $45, FF VII remake $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Trials of Mana on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly $50 on the eShop and usually closer to $30 or more in physical condition, this is the lowest price we can find. Trials of Mana is a 3D remake of the “hit classic RPG released in 1995” known as Seiken Densetsu 3. The third entry in the Mana series, it contains a new class, graphic improvements, enhanced character voiceover support, and a brand new episode to play after the main story is finished. You can learn more about Trials of Mana and the Mana Collection in our launch coverage right here. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Resident Evil Village, Borderlands 3, Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nier Replicant Ver.1.224, and much more.

