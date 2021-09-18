Score two of MoKo’s Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools at just $3 each (33% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the two MoKo Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools for $5.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Prepare to more easily tackle random tasks whenever the occur with two handy paracord multi-tools. You’ll get a hanging hook, bottle opener, hexagon wrench, a straight screwdriver, cross-head screwdriver, and even a spoke key. The paracord itself measures just over 4.5 feet. While reviews have yet to pour in for this recent release, MoKo is a reputable brand.

If you’d rather have a large multi-tool instead of two small ones, perhaps Whetstone’s 10-in-1 solution would be a better fit. It clocks in at under $9 Prime shipped and boasts a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach.

Keep the ball rolling when you hop over to our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you’ll find a variety of Greenworks 24V brushless drills, impact drivers, and more from $50 in addition to Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife at $16.50 Prime shipped. You can also cash in on SKIL’s 10-inch table saw at $299. Oh, and don’t forget to check out our recent coverage of the new Gerber Zilch pocket knife and Kershaw Downforce multi-tool.

MoKo Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools features:

  • An Essential Addition for Outdoor Sports Enthusiasts: Whether you’re getting ready for an outdoor adventure or just want to deal with daily emergencies, these paracord keychains gonna make you feel flexible and prepared.
  • Multipurpose Survival Tool: More than a simple hanging hook, this carabiner keychain is functioned as a bottle opener, hexagon wrench, a straight screwdriver, and a cross-head screwdriver to give you better safety ensurance in the wildness.
  • Portable Carrying: This paracord keychain is useful for hanging keys/flashlight/whistles and easily attach it to your backpack or belt loops, just enjoy your outdoor adventure with confidence.

Comments

