Under $5 lights up projects and outdoor activities with a water-resistant LED headlamp (30% off)

Lepro US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 112,000+) via Amazon is offering its Water-Resistant LED Headlamp for $4.89 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $7, today’s offer does indeed take 30% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Free up your hands during upcoming projects and outdoor fitness activities with this affordable headlamp. It is powered by three AAA batteries which are said to provide up to 10 hours of light before needing to be swapped out. An IP44 water-resistance rating ensures this headlamp is ready to withstand “splashing water in all directions.” The headlamp can be tilted up to 90 degrees and weighs in at just 3.2 ounces. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Unsurprisingly, a look at Amazon’s best-selling headlamps will quickly convey just how good of a deal the offer above actually is. To come close to the value, you’d need to grab this 2-pack of Vont Spark LED Headlamps at $11 Prime shipped, but even so, you’ll still spend more per unit and will need to buy two.

Once you’re finished here, you may also want to peruse some of the other recent deals we’ve discovered. Examples include two TP-Link Kasa smart plugs at $14.50, a batch of meross HomeKit garage door openers, lighting, and more from $18, alongside this lineup of Philips Hue markdowns priced as low as $80. After that, perhaps you will want to cash in on some Amazon-brand clothing offers from $7.

LE Water-Resistant LED Headlamp features:

4 Lighting Modes: 3 levels of white light brightness (2 leds, 10 leds and 18 leds) and a red flashing mode are available.

Adjustable & Lightweight: This headlamp is 90° tiltable for oriented lighting, weighs only 3.2oz for easy carrying.

IP44 Water Resistant: Prevents splashing water in all directions, but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

