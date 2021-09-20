HP’s 2020 Chromebook X360 14a laptop takes a $70 dive to new low of $260

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $259.99 shipped. Originally going for $360, though recently selling for around $330 or so, today’s savings marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 14-inch HD touchscreen display, HP’s Chromebook X360 is perfect for studying and enjoying your favorite content in either laptop, tablet, or standing mode. The whole thing is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and Google’s Chrome OS which offers tons of handy apps and features alongside 100GB of cloud storage to complement the 4GB of onboard memory. Rated 4.5/5 stars. See more below.

Not in love with the 360-degree form-factor? Then check out ASUS’ popular Chromebook CX1 for $180. This one employs a more compact 11.6-inch build, alongside the usual Chrome OS features and 4Gb of onboard memory. Perfect for students with a 12-hour battery life, this is a solid budget-friendly option for anyone doing some post back to school shopping. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Though if you’re still making do from home, it’s important to have a sturdy internet connection – especially with eveybody under the same roof eating up your bandwidth. We just tracked a great deal on ASUS’ Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 gaming router for lightning-fast 5.4Gb/s connection at low of $200, but if that’s not quite your speed, you’ll find even more options in our networking guide.

HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 features:

The performance you’ll applaud. The entertainment you’ll love: versatile Chromebook packed with performance features you want and long battery life so you can play, chat and create longer. Thin and light with four versatile modes: easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper. Google play store: the millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security.

