NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 modem with 2Gb/s capabilities saves you up to $120/yr. at $170

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 2Gb/s Cable Modem (CM1200) for $169.99 shipped. With a normal going rate of $200 for this year, today’s deal beats our last mention of $172 and comes within pennies of the 2021 low. Ready to handle networking speeds of up to 2Gb/s, right now this modem is certified for up to 1Gb/s with Spectrum and Cox and up to 800Mb/s with Xfinity. However, with its technology, NETGEAR could push out a new certification standard expanding its speed capabilities in the future at no additional cost to you. Plus, picking this modem up can help you save up to $120 per year, since you won’t have to pay your ISP to rent theirs. While NETGEAR states certification with COX, Spectrum, and Xfinity, we recommend confirming with your ISP before purchasing. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget and need to expand your home’s Wi-Fi network? Well, a refurbished eero Wi-Fi 5 router is a great option. Coming in at $69 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled router is a great starting point for your home’s network upgrade. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

If you’re wanting full-speed wireless networking abilities, check out the eero Pro 6 deal we found last week. It’s designed to cover up to 6,000-square feet of house with blazing-fast speeds. This comes from its Wi-Fi 6 technology which delivers up to 4,200Mb/s transfer speeds to your home from three nodes. On sale for $479, this sale saves you $120 from its normal going rate and is a return to its all-time low.

More on the NETGEAR Nighthawk Modem:

Works with any WiFi router: Connect any WiFi router to this modem’s Ethernet port to support all your wireless devices

Save monthly rental fees: Model CM1200 replaces your cable modem saving you up to $168/yr in equipment rental fees

Four (4) Gigabit Ethernet ports give you fast wired connections to your computer, separate WiFi router, printer, game box, and other devices

