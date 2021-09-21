Outdoor solar string light sets from $8? That’s right, these are up to 40% off

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 255,000+) via Amazon is offering 20-feet of OxyLED Crystal Ball Solar String Lights for $7.79 or 39-feet at $11.89 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 40% off the typical rate there and either beats or comes within $1 to the lowest price we’ve tracked depending on which size you choose. Add a bit of ambiance to your outdoor setup with one of these string light sets. Thanks to a solar-powered design, either solution will be largely hassle-free once you’ve got everything situated just the way you want it. Either 30 or 60 LED bulbs span these strands, ensuring there’s a bit of illumination roughly every 8 inches or so. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While the deals above are hard to beat, you can spend roughly the same amount or less and get a 66-foot fairy string light set at under $8 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. While the style is much different and these aren’t made with the outdoors in mind, you’ll still get 200 LEDs that are spaced roughly four inches apart. With well over 14,000 ratings, this kit still averages a high, 4.6/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out these wire-free motion-activated lights. Right now you can can score three for $12.50 Prime shipped. Plus, today’s Amazon Gold Box has up to 40% off Govee gear. And over in our home goods guide you’ll also find two adjustable bike wall mounts for $13.

OxyLED Crystal Ball Solar String Lights features:

30 LED Solar String Lights: The OxyLED christmas solar string lights build in 30 high quality LED lights with 20 ft length, the outdoor string lights are enough length to fit any indoors and outdoors. Perfect decoration for patio, garden, Christmas, holiday, wedding, party and other celebration occasions.

Solar Powered & Smart Control: The solar light string is powered by the built-in 1.2V 600mah rechargeable battery, which can be charged through the solar panel. Boasting an on / off switch and a light mode switch, this solar panel itself can be turned on or off manually to avoid overloading the light. Watch this curtain come to life with 8 stunning light modes. Choose between waves sequential, slo-glo, flash, slow fade, twinkling, and steady glow.

