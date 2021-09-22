TicWatch Pro 3 falls to $235 (Reg. $300) in this 1-day Woot sale, more from $50

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Mobvoi smartwatches starting at $50. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the TicWatch Pro 3 at $234.99. Down from $300, you’re looking at one of the best discounts yet at $15 under our previous mention and $20 under Amazon’s competing sale price. As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable, TicWatch Pro 3 delivers a lighter design with a larger display than its predecessors.

Everything is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which improves performance on top of yielding 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,200 customers and you can get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

You’ll also find a series of additional TicWatch wearables on sale at Woot today, offering up more affordable offerings to check out if the lead deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for in a fitness companion. With everything from smartwatches to entry-level fitness trackers, you’ll want to shop everything starting at $50 before today’s sale ends right here.

Then be sure to go check out these ongoing Wyze fitness tracker discounts that went live earlier in the week. We’re still seeing markdowns on its HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale at $28 alongside the brand’s affordable wearable at $25.50.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

