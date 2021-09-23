Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale also works with Google Fit at low of $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scale for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from $30, today’s deal offers another chance to score this at the all-time low. Backed by a huge variety of health tracking systems from Apple HealthKit to Fitbit, Google Fit, and Samgsung Health, Etekcity’s smart scale can help you track your fitness journey each day with a number of metrics in store. Via the app, you can track your weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, and much more. Plus, you can create an unlimited number of profiles, so the whole family and then some can make use of it. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 customer reviews. See more below.

Don’t mind nixing the Apple HealthKit support? This Bluetooth smart scale still tracks all of your basic health and weight metrics through an accompanying app, and only costs $15.99. Usually going for $20, you can save 20% today for the second-best price we’ve tracked. So while it not only saves you $4 for essentially the same functionality, you can still take advantage of the Google Fit, Fitbit, and Samsung Health compatibility here. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 3,000 customers.

You can find even more ways to keep tabs on your progress this season and the next in our fitness tracker guide. Right now, we’re still tracking some solid savings on Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatch with Alexa at an Amazon low of $125. Boasting a 24-day battery life, always-on AMOLED display, and a menagerie of fitness metrics, this is a great motivator that you can carry with you all day long.

More on the Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scale:

Use the smart scale’s 13 essential biometrics to guide yourself toward healthy habits and gain detailed insights about the impact on body fat, water weight, muscle mass, BMI etc. BIA technology, 4 high-precision sensors, and auto-calibration give you accurate measurements down to 0.05lb / 0.02 kg. Set personalized health goals and track your progress over days, weeks, and months by viewing data graphs on the free VeSync app to focus on fat loss and maximize your workout routine.

