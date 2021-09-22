Amazon Basics gear up to 25% off: 50-pack cable ties, bulbs, night lights, more from $3.50

We are now tracking up to 25% off a wide range of Amazon Basics household gear including light bulb packs, night lights, door handles, cable ties, and much more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’ll find 4+ star ratings across the board. With deals starting from under $3.50, this is a great chance to stock up on light bulbs and bathroom fixtures, but you’ll also see some particularly handy price drops on things like cable ties and much more. Head below for a closer look at our top picks.

Amazon Basics household deals:

More on the Amazon Multi-Purpose Cable Ties:

50-piece set of multi-purpose cable ties for tethering, tying, and securing items; 24 inch/600mm; black

Ideal for use in the home, office, garden, or work place for securing wires/cables, plants, tarps, fencing, and much more

Self-locking fastener stays locked permanently in position; does not unlock, remove with scissors

