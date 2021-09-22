Amazon Basics gear up to 25% off: 50-pack cable ties, bulbs, night lights, more from $3.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
25% off From $3.50

We are now tracking up to 25% off a wide range of Amazon Basics household gear including light bulb packs, night lights, door handles, cable ties, and much more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’ll find 4+ star ratings across the board. With deals starting from under $3.50, this is a great chance to stock up on light bulbs and bathroom fixtures, but you’ll also see some particularly handy price drops on things like cable ties and much more. Head below for a closer look at our top picks. 

Amazon Basics household deals:

While we are talking Amazon Basics, be sure to dive into our coverage of the new iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors with options from $8. Then swing by our DIY deal hub for additional offers on renovation gear, tools, and more including the Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool and this roundup of Greenworks 24V brushless drills, impact drivers, and more from $50

More on the Amazon Multi-Purpose Cable Ties:

  • 50-piece set of multi-purpose cable ties for tethering, tying, and securing items; 24 inch/600mm; black
  • Ideal for use in the home, office, garden, or work place for securing wires/cables, plants, tarps, fencing, and much more
  • Self-locking fastener stays locked permanently in position; does not unlock, remove with scissors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Spigen’s magnetic Chromecast with Google TV Case ...
Vitamix Days sale now live with up to $230 in savings o...
Accurately log a meal’s nutrition in Apple Health...
Anker’s Roav DashCam S1 packs a built-in GPS with...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger...
CORSAIR’s iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm AiO cooler ...
Anker’s new silver Smart Lock Touch sees first di...
Save $100 on Hisense’s latest 4K 120Hz Android TV...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25+

TP-Link Kasa 2-pack smart plugs hit all-time low at $14.50 + more switches and bulbs from $10

From $10 Learn More

Greenworks electric pressure washer tackles tough messes at $70, more in New Green Deals

ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-grid spaces at $300, more New Green Deals

Exclusive savings

Twelve South HoverBar Duo sees rare discount to $70 with our exclusive code

$70 Learn More
42% off

Spigen’s magnetic Chromecast with Google TV Case streamlines your setup at $7 (Save 42%)

$7 Learn More

AeroGarden Farm 12 XL sustainably grows fruits + veggies at $250 off, more in New Green Deals

$230 off

Vitamix Days sale now live with up to $230 in savings on pro-grade blenders, and more

Now Live! Learn More
$699

Today only, bundle OnePlus 9 with its new OnePlus Buds Pro at $699 (Save $181)

$181 off Learn More