Char-Broil’s analog electric smoker takes backyard BBQ nights to the next level at $150

-
wootDIY and Outdoor ToolsChar-Broil
Reg. $225 $150

Woot is offering the Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker for $149.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $225 at Amazon and $159 direct, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re ready to take on learning to smoke meats instead of just grill or bake, this is the perfect way to get started. It’s double-wall insulated and has two exhaust ports, making it easy to use all around. There’s 544-square inches of cooking room across three grates, meaning there’s enough space to smoke for the entire family at one time. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Char-Broil. Head below for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few weeks ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $36. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

No party is complete without plenty of ice. Well, if your freezer doesn’t produce it fast enough, then consider picking up Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker. It’s on sale today for $118 from its normal $150 going rate and can have ice ready in as little at seven minutes.

More on the Char-Broil Smoker:

  • 544 Square inches of cooking space spread across three chrome-plated cooking grates
  • Double-wall insulated construction with dual exhaust ports.Wash cooking grate with warm soapy water, rinse and dry throughly
  • Door-mounted temperature gauge, and dual latches to keep door sealed shut
  • Front-access water tray, grease cup and wood chip tray
  • Measures 20.7 in W x 33.5 in H x 15 in D. 1, 000 watt electric element

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Char-Broil

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best knives and multi-tools for your EDC from Civivi, L...
RYOBI’s 18V drill/driver combo kit delivers two b...
Amazon’s 4.3-qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven is perfect ...
This Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set just fell to ...
Kershaw’s Natrix pocket knife has SpeedSafe Assis...
Woot’s prev-gen. Apple Watch sale brings WatchOS ...
Tackle fall clean-ups with Greenworks’ Cordless B...
Score an Etekcity Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for your upco...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $380

Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall BBQs at $290 (Reg. $380)

$290 Learn More
Reg. $170

Ninja’s Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo hits Amazon low at $120 (Reg. $170)

$120 Learn More
Save $90

Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM 2TB SSD boasts speeds up to 2,700MB/s at low of $360 ($90 off)

$360 Learn More
$69 value

New subscribers can try out three months FREE of Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus

FREE Learn More

Comica VDLive10 mic kit review: Take live mobile video to the next level [Video]

Tested: Anker’s PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe stand is an iPhone 13 must-have

Save $40

Stay alert with HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset back at $90 all-time low (Reg. $130)

$90 Learn More
30% off

Hang fall and winter gear on this sleek wall-mounted coat rack at under $10 (Save 30%)

Under $10 Learn More