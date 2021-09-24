Char-Broil’s analog electric smoker takes backyard BBQ nights to the next level at $150

Woot is offering the Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker for $149.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $225 at Amazon and $159 direct, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re ready to take on learning to smoke meats instead of just grill or bake, this is the perfect way to get started. It’s double-wall insulated and has two exhaust ports, making it easy to use all around. There’s 544-square inches of cooking room across three grates, meaning there’s enough space to smoke for the entire family at one time. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Char-Broil. Head below for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few weeks ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $36. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

No party is complete without plenty of ice. Well, if your freezer doesn’t produce it fast enough, then consider picking up Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker. It’s on sale today for $118 from its normal $150 going rate and can have ice ready in as little at seven minutes.

More on the Char-Broil Smoker:

544 Square inches of cooking space spread across three chrome-plated cooking grates

Double-wall insulated construction with dual exhaust ports.Wash cooking grate with warm soapy water, rinse and dry throughly

Door-mounted temperature gauge, and dual latches to keep door sealed shut

Front-access water tray, grease cup and wood chip tray

Measures 20.7 in W x 33.5 in H x 15 in D. 1, 000 watt electric element

