Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Clear Case $5 (Save 50%), more

JE Products US (100% positive all-time feedback from 313,000+) via Amazon is now offerings its JETech iPhone 13/Pro Clear Case for $4.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Also available for iPhone 13 Pro Max for the same price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $10, you’re looking at 50% in savings and the first discount we’ve seen on this particular case. With iPhone 13 handsets now beginning to be delivered across the United States and beyond, having an affordable clear case on hand from the start is a must to hold you over until that perfect style arrives. Not only will this cover help protect against drops, scratches, and other potential damage, but will also let you show off those new iPhone 13 colorways, too.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Customized for 6.1-Inch. Perfectly fits your iPhone 13. Supports wireless charging. Made with PC and TPU. Inner tiny dots design avoids ugly watermark against the phone back and sides. Lightweight and slim design.

Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back. Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks Easy access to all the controls and features. Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports

