Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe charging from $29 (Save 24%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Save 24% From $29

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap Pro MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount for $30.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, these 22% in savings are marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Available in either an air vent or dashboard design, both feature adjustable designs that help ensure you can keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can head below for more.

Delivering much of those same charging features in a slightly different design, Spigen’s Air Vent OneTap Pro Car Mount is on sale for an even lower price than the lead deal. Having dropped to $29.19 when clipping the on-page coupon, you’re looking at yet another new all-time low with $9 in savings attached. This model packs all of the same charging and MagSafe features found above, just with a design that clips into your car’s air vent rather than resting on the dashboard. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking to take advantage of MagSafe at home, Apple’s official charger is now down to a new all-time low at $26 to go alongside the flagship MagSafe Duo at $97, another new low. But then be sure to go check out all of our other top MagSafe accessory recommendations for some additional ways to upgrade your setup.

Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with Optimized 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max. Telescopic arm accommodates desired lengths of up to 11.3 in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet delivers a detachable ke...
Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with a new low on Apple&...
Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren...
iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $2...
Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight ...
Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale also w...
Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individ...
New Nintendo Direct presentation starts now with 40 min...
Show More Comments

Related

Belkin launches new MagSafe iPhone 12 car mount with streamlined design

Save $100

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet delivers a detachable keyboard cover at $199 (Save $100)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $39

Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with a new low on Apple’s official MagSafe at $26

$26 Learn More
50% off

Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

+ 30% off Learn More
Save now

iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $200 GC + HomePod mini ($290 off)

$290 off Learn More
New low

Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight falls to new all-time low of $17

$17 Learn More
Save 33%

Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale also works with Google Fit at low of $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $48

Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individually addressable LEDs for $31 (Reg. $48)

$31 Learn More