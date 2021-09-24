Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe charging from $29 (Save 24%)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap Pro MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount for $30.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, these 22% in savings are marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Available in either an air vent or dashboard design, both feature adjustable designs that help ensure you can keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can head below for more.

Delivering much of those same charging features in a slightly different design, Spigen’s Air Vent OneTap Pro Car Mount is on sale for an even lower price than the lead deal. Having dropped to $29.19 when clipping the on-page coupon, you’re looking at yet another new all-time low with $9 in savings attached. This model packs all of the same charging and MagSafe features found above, just with a design that clips into your car’s air vent rather than resting on the dashboard. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking to take advantage of MagSafe at home, Apple’s official charger is now down to a new all-time low at $26 to go alongside the flagship MagSafe Duo at $97, another new low. But then be sure to go check out all of our other top MagSafe accessory recommendations for some additional ways to upgrade your setup.

Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with Optimized 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max. Telescopic arm accommodates desired lengths of up to 11.3 in.

