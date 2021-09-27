Arlo’s Ultra 2 4K HomeKit security system has color night vision at $480, more from $100

Amazon is offering the 2-camera Arlo Ultra 2 4K Home Security Camera System for $479.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low and our last mention. If you’re planning on taking any type of vacation this fall or winter, then be sure to consider bolstering your home security and ensure you can keep an eye on things while away. This kit includes two 100% wire-free Arlo Ultra 2 4K cameras as well as the HomeKit-enabled remote hub. It also doubles as a place for local recording, which requires no monthly subscription fees. The Ultra 2 cameras also deliver color night vision so you can know what’s going on regardless of whether it’s light or dark outside. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Best Buy. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more Arlo deals.

More Arlo deals:

Further bolster your home security setup with JESLED’s outdoor solar floodlight. They’ll add extra lighting to your yard, which could help deter unwanted visitors. Right now it’s on sale for $15 from $28, making now a great time to upgrade your home.

More on the Arlo Ultra 2:

Free local storage – Remotely access your locally secured video camera footage from the included Arlo Smart hub (requires MicroSD card, sold separately)

Zoom in to see sharp details – See and record video in 4K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night with your home security camera system

Never miss a thing- The home security cameras come with an ultra-wide 180° diagonal viewing angle lens that has an auto image correction to remove fisheye distortion

Smarter alerts, quicker action – Set up your surveillance & security cameras with an Arlo Secure plan, receive notifications for people, vehicles, and packages so you can react quickly, right from your phone*

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!