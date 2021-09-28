Best Android app deals of the day: Doctor Who, Galaxy Trader, Kosmos, more

-
Apps GamesAndroid
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to collect all of Tuesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. As always, our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs are filled with notable hardware offers, including today’s deal on Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles such as Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, Galaxy Trader, Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, FTP Server, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet at 45% off the going rate. That deal joins ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ at $350 off, TCL’s new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone, and this Google Pixel 6 promotion. But we’ve also got some great offers on accessories today starting with LG’s 32-inch Ergo UltraFine 4K USB-C Monitor and the latest batch of Anker charging gear from $13. Just be sure to hit up this Amazon Samsung SD card sale from $8 and today’s smartphone accessories roundup while you’re at it. 

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $16, Xbox TGS Sale up to 80% off, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Doctor Who The Lonely Assassins:

From the award-winning creators of Sara is Missing and SIMULACRA, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a thrilling found-phone mystery. Uncover an all new horror story that builds on the terrifying legacy of the Weeping Angels, first encountered in the iconic story, “Blink”.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heads Up! for K...
Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $16, Xb...
Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet has dropped to a ...
Stack discounts to score this Nintendo Switch Grip Kit ...
Sony’s official Playstation 5 HD camera takes you...
Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official lau...
Save $250 on OnePlus 8T Smartphone at $499 + Buds Pro b...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: klocki, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $199

Airthings Wave brings Radon, humidity, and temp readings to your smart home at $136

$136 Learn More
33% off

Bring home this matte black or brushed nickel pull-down kitchen faucet at $46.50 (Reg. $70)

$46.50 Learn More
First drops

Sony A7000 Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1 Sound Bar bundles on sale for first time at up to $200 off

$200 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Nintendo Tokyo Game Show eShop sale from $3: Mana series, Final Fantasy, much more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $220

Paxcess’ 120W/18V portable solar panel delivers 18W USB-C, more at $143.50 (Reg. $220)

$143.50 Learn More
20% off

Just $7 Prime shipped will snatch up this rechargeable arc lighter (All-time low, 20% off)

$7 Learn More
First deal!

WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD sees first price drop to $220 + more from $130

$130+ Learn More