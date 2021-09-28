Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $16, Xbox TGS Sale up to 80% off, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mafia Definitive Edition on PS4 for $15.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $20 and $30 these days, this ground-up remake is now at a new all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Taking players back to the golden era of organized crime, you take on the role of an up and comer in the Lost Heaven mob — the game’s take on NYC and Chicago combined set in the 1930’s. Gorgeous old cars are joined by the now expanded story, gameplay, and original score. You might also want to check out today’s Apple gangster movie sale while you’re at it. Head below for more including the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale, Bayonetta & Vanquish, Monster Hunter: World, Castlevania Collection, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- Nintendo blockbuster digital game sale from $3.50: Hades, Mario, more
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
Today’s best game deals:
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale up to 80% off
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Select Target Circle customers score 40% off Switch games
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Space Invaders Forever eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $11 (Reg. $30)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $25+)
- DOOM 64 eShop $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Monster Hunter Rise $49 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Undertale eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe $75 (Reg. $100)
- Double Dragon Retro Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last Guardian PSN from $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered PSN $18 (Reg. $40)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 on PSN
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official launch date, coming February 1, 2022
Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
