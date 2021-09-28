Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $16, Xbox TGS Sale up to 80% off, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mafia Definitive Edition on PS4 for $15.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $20 and $30 these days, this ground-up remake is now at a new all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Taking players back to the golden era of organized crime, you take on the role of an up and comer in the Lost Heaven mob — the game’s take on NYC and Chicago combined set in the 1930’s. Gorgeous old cars are joined by the now expanded story, gameplay, and original score. You might also want to check out today’s Apple gangster movie sale while you’re at it. Head below for more including the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale, Bayonetta & Vanquish, Monster Hunter: World, Castlevania Collection, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

