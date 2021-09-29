Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Minima 20W USB-C Charger $12 (Save 40%), more

AUKEY is currently offering its Minima 20W USB-C Charger for $11.99. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Matching our previous mention, this is 40% off of the usual $20 going rate and marking the lowest we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. Packed into a tiny form-factor that’ll rest in the palm of your hand, the AUKEY Minima USB-C charger certainly lives up to its naming scheme. It can dish out 20W of power to an iPhone or Android handset, and with many smartphones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 20W. Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.
Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Compact & Portable: Extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations.
