Anker’s Apple Health and Google Fit Bluetooth 5.0 Smart Scale drops to $27 (Reg. $40)

Reg. $40 $27

The official EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering the Anker Smart Scale for $26.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code eufyscale at checkout. Regularly $40, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, $1 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Not unlike the slightly older Smart Scale P1 model, but this one also supports multi-device pairing, up to 20 different user profiles alongside Bluetooth 5.0 and more. This model tracks 12 different body measurements including weight, body fat, and BMI, among many others, all of which can be synced up with your fitness platform of choice, whether that’s Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit. The companion app allows users to “track and compare readings for comprehensive health insight.” More details below. 

Opting for this previous-generation model is a great idea for folks looking to save some cash that don’t need loads of user profiles. It currently sells for $21 Prime shipped at Amazon where it is among the most popular options. The same Google Fit and Apple Health compatibility applies here, just in a more affordable package. 

Over in our fitness tracker deal hub, you’ll find offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4, this offer on Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale, the Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatch, and even more. Just be sure to check out these ongoing Apple Watch deals and the new Nomad Sport Apple Watch bands

More on the Anker Smart Scale:

Smart Scale supports multiple device pairings, eliminating the need to connect and disconnect when changing users. For ultimate convenience, EufyLife syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit to store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for easy viewing. Pairs with up to 20 accounts to seamlessly track multiple users—just log-on and weigh-in. Your data is encrypted before being transmitted via Bluetooth from Smart Scale to your smartphone to ensure security and privacy in the EufyLife app.

