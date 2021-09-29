October PS Plus FREE games: Mortal Kombat X, PGA Tour 2K21, and more

After seeing a notable selection of titles for September, Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the October PS Plus free games. Every month Sony unleashes a collection of completely free titles to download for its PlayStation Plus members on PS4/PS5, and the October lineup has now been unveiled. On PlayStation 5 we are getting the WWII-inspired multiplayer title Hell Let Loose while PS4 systems are receiving Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21. Head below for more details.

October PS Plus free games

All three of the October PS Plus free games will go live on PSN starting October 5, 2021 and remain as such until November 1. As usual, that means you have until October 4, 2021 to lock-in last month’s freebies: Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Hitman 2. And, you’ll need to ensure you have an active Playstation Plus membership (currently on sale for under $40) to both download them and keep them in your library.

Hell Let Loose is a brand new title that will launch via PSN on the same day as the October freebies go live, but the real highlights here are Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21. Mortal Kombat X goes for around $18 in physical form and carries a $20 price tag on PSN, while PGA Tour 2K21 fetches just shy of $20 on Amazon and the full $60 over on the PlayStation online shop.

While you’re waiting for the October PS Plus free games to go live, make sure you scoop up last month’s and dive into this morning’s roundup for the rest of our PlayStation game deals. You’ll also want to check out this ongoing deal on the official Playstation 5 HD camera and dive into our overage of PlayStation Showcase 2021.

More details from Sony:

With next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup, you can arm yourself with WWII-era weaponry, golf club, or fist and do battle on war-torn frontlines, lush greens or otherworldly realms. PS5 multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose, golf sim PGA Tour 2K21 and one-on-one fighter Mortal Kombat X join the PlayStation Plus lineup on Tuesday, October 5 and will be available until Monday, November 1.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!