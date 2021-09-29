October PS Plus FREE games: Mortal Kombat X, PGA Tour 2K21, and more

-
Apps GamesFreeNewsSony
Reg. $20+ FREE
PS4 Tournaments kick off on August 6th

After seeing a notable selection of titles for September, Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the October PS Plus free games. Every month Sony unleashes a collection of completely free titles to download for its PlayStation Plus members on PS4/PS5, and the October lineup has now been unveiled. On PlayStation 5 we are getting the WWII-inspired multiplayer title Hell Let Loose while PS4 systems are receiving Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21. Head below for more details. 

October PS Plus free games

All three of the October PS Plus free games will go live on PSN starting October 5, 2021 and remain as such until November 1. As usual, that means you have until October 4, 2021 to lock-in last month’s freebies: Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Hitman 2. And, you’ll need to ensure you have an active Playstation Plus membership (currently on sale for under $40) to both download them and keep them in your library. 

Hell Let Loose is a brand new title that will launch via PSN on the same day as the October freebies go live, but the real highlights here are Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21. Mortal Kombat X goes for around $18 in physical form and carries a $20 price tag on PSN, while PGA Tour 2K21 fetches just shy of $20 on Amazon and the full $60 over on the PlayStation online shop

While you’re waiting for the October PS Plus free games to go live, make sure you scoop up last month’s and dive into this morning’s roundup for the rest of our PlayStation game deals. You’ll also want to check out this ongoing deal on the official Playstation 5 HD camera and dive into our overage of PlayStation Showcase 2021

More details from Sony:

With next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup, you can arm yourself with WWII-era weaponry, golf club, or fist and do battle on war-torn frontlines, lush greens or otherworldly realms. PS5 multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose, golf sim PGA Tour 2K21 and one-on-one fighter Mortal Kombat X join the PlayStation Plus lineup on Tuesday, October 5 and will be available until Monday, November 1.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Free

News Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, no...
LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-large...
Two new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars arrive with Dolby A...
Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Burly Men...
Sperry x John Legend Fall Collection has three new styl...
Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cas...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Burly Men at Se...
Today’s best game deals: Returnal $50, Sackboy Bi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20+

September PlayStation Plus free games: Overcooked, Hitman 2, and Predator

FREE Learn More
Reg. $60

Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs now under $40 (Reg. $60)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Add the DualShock OLED display Back Button to your PlayStation collection for $10 (50% off)

$10 Learn More
40% off

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

From $8.50 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170

$160 off Learn More

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-largest set to date with nearly 9,100 pieces

Two new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars arrive with Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, more