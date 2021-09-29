Load up on Peet’s K-Cups and Dunkin’ ground beans from under $4 at Amazon (up to 40% off)

Amazon is now offering the 75-Count Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cup Coffee Pod pack for $26.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon, then opt for Subscribe & Save, and be sure to cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly more like $33, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and a notable opportunity to stock up for the fall. Described as a “world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied,” the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend is among the most popular option around here. These recyclable coffee pods are compatible with all Keurig and K-cup capsule coffee makers. More deals and details below.

Prefer you some Dunkin’ ground beans instead? Amazon is also offering 12-ounce packages of Dunkin’ French Vanilla Flavored Ground Coffee or Midnight Dark Roast Ground Coffee for $3.74 Prime shipped each. Again, the deal price appears after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save as detailed above. Regularly closer to $5 or $6, both flavors are at the lowest price we can find and are ready to grace your morning routine at up to 40% off.

And if you’re looking to get into the pour-over game, this morning saw the OXO brewer no matching the Amazon 2021 low at under $13 Prime shipped alongside everything else in our home goods guide. You’ll find some great deals on Germ Guardian air purifiers in today’s Gold Box, not to mention a series of smart home offers over at Home Depot including the Nest Learning Thermostat and more.

More on the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend:

Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot.

