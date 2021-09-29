It’s hard to beat the affordability of this Furinno TV stand at $32.50 shipped (Save 22%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsFurinno
22% off $32.50

Amazon is offering the Furinno Turn-S-Tube TV Stand for $32.57 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Streamline the entertainment setup in a bedroom, living room, and more with this affordable TV stand. It’s ready to uphold a 55-inch television that weighs up to 40 pounds. Shelving throughout makes it a cinch to find a place for game consoles, streaming media players, and the list goes on. Once assembled measurements will span 47.25 by 13.4 by 15.9 inches.

Make your new setup look incredibly tidy when you route all of the cables through this cord cover kit at $16 once you clipped the on-page $2 off coupon. This is the kit that I’ve personally used around my home and have found it to work quite well. You’ll get over 13 feet of coverage, providing you with plenty of leftovers for projects further down the road.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at the deal we spotted earlier on a refurbished Bose Solo Soundbar Series II at $99. After that, be sure to peek at these Harman Kardon and JBL floorstanding speakers from $150 alongside a batch of TV deals priced from $750. And speaking of home upgrades, this matte black or brushed nickel pull-down kitchen faucet is down to $46.50.

Furinno Turn-S-Tube TV Stand features:

  • Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options, is functional and suitable for any room
  • Material: engineered Particle Board, PVC tubes.
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget; Green label product
  • Sturdy on flat surface; Easy no hassle no tools 10-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Furinno

About the Author

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set fro...
Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, ...
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, no...
Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star W...
Snag six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 Prime ship...
Beam your handwritten ideas to the cloud: Reusable Rock...
Tackle projects day and night with two LED headlamps at...
Load up on Peet’s K-Cups and Dunkin’ ground...
Show More Comments

Related

27% off

Stand up while working with this tall dual monitor desk mount at $24 (New low, 27% off)

$24 Learn More

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases

40% off

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

From $8.50 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170

$160 off Learn More

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-largest set to date with nearly 9,100 pieces

Two new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars arrive with Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, more

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Burly Men at Sea, Dark Rage, more

FREE+ Learn More