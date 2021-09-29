It’s hard to beat the affordability of this Furinno TV stand at $32.50 shipped (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the Furinno Turn-S-Tube TV Stand for $32.57 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Streamline the entertainment setup in a bedroom, living room, and more with this affordable TV stand. It’s ready to uphold a 55-inch television that weighs up to 40 pounds. Shelving throughout makes it a cinch to find a place for game consoles, streaming media players, and the list goes on. Once assembled measurements will span 47.25 by 13.4 by 15.9 inches.

Furinno Turn-S-Tube TV Stand features:

Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options, is functional and suitable for any room

Material: engineered Particle Board, PVC tubes.

Fits in your space, fits on your budget; Green label product

Sturdy on flat surface; Easy no hassle no tools 10-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish

