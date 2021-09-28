Nintendo Tokyo Game Show eShop sale from $3: Mana series, Final Fantasy, much more

Nintendo holiday eShop sale - Collection-of-Mana

In celebration of the Tokyo Game Show, Nintendo has now kicked off a notable Square Enix eShop sale. While the wide-ranging eShop Blockbuster sale is still in full swing, and including price drops on titles like Hades, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Shovel Knight, and more, there’s influx of new eShop offers to take a look at today. Starting from $3, you’ll find deals on iconic Final Fantasy titles, the Mana series, classic RPGs, and more. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the Square Enix eShop Tokyo Game Show sale. 

Square Enix eShop sale:

We are hot the heels of last week’s exciting Nintendo Direct presentation where we got a good look at Chocobo GP, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and the long-awaited Bayonetta 3. But the real highlight from the event was the announcement Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming to Switch Online alongside a pair of new wireless controllers to match. You can get all of the available details on that in our feature piece right here and be sure to hit up the rest of today’s game deals while you’re at it. We also got a slew of new details and gameplay footage from Pokémon Legends Arceus as well as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl this morning. 

More on Collection of Mana:

Quintessential JRPG series “Collection of Mana” is now on Nintendo Switch! Fall in love with the Mana series all over again, including the first-ever release of the action-packed third game in the trilogy: “Trials of Mana”! Final Fantasy Adventure/Mystic Quest and Secret of Mana are playable in English, French and German. Trials of Mana is playable in English, French, German and Spanish.

