Parallels Desktop 17’s first solid discount at Amazon: Run Windows on Mac for $60 (Reg. $80)

The new Parallels Desktop 17 released last month and we are now tracking the first notable price drop. Parallels is among our favorite virtual machine software, allowing Mac users to essentially access Windows and Windows-only applications directly from a Mac. The 1-year subscription to the new Parallels Desktop 17 is now marked down to $59.99 with digital delivery at Amazon after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. That’s $20 off the regular $80 price tag and the lowest price we can find. Head below for details on the popular remote virtual machine software.

Parallels Desktop 17:

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac allows users to “seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications.” Users can even directly share “files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality” alongside access to PC-only games, all without even needing to reboot your Mac to make it all happen.

You can learn more about the latest version of Parallels in our launch coverage over on 9to5Mac right here.

Head over to our app guide for more software deals including all of today’s best Mac and iOS price drops. There, you’ll find a slew of the most notable price drops from Apple’s storefronts including productivity suites, games, and more.

More on Parallels Desktop 17:

One-year subscription

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Monterey (when released), Big Sur, and Catalina to support the latest features and functionality

Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data and share resources

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!