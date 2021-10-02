Save on lawn, garden, and automotive gear in Amazon’s latest sale from $95

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GreatCircleUSA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of lawn, garden, and automotive products on sale. Our favorite is the Goodyear Retractable Air Hose Reel for $94.85 shipped. Down from $150, this comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to work with 3/8-inch air tools, the 50-foot reel easily retracts into its housing making cleanup a breeze after finishing a job. It’s made to work in all conditions, ranging from -40F to 226F (-40C to 108C.) Whether you run a full-sized shop or work in the garage on the weekends, this is a must for anyone who uses air tools. Shop the rest of the sale at Amazon and head below for more.

If you don’t use air tools, but are constantly tripping over extension cords, consider picking up the Bayco Cord Storage Reel from Amazon. It comes in at $8.50 right now and can hold up to a 100-foot extension cord. This is a great way to enjoy a cleaner garage while keeping quite a bit of extra cash in your pocket.

Don’t forget to check out our DIY tools guide for other ways to save. Right now, you can pick up CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet to keep your mechanics tools organized. The drawers can hold up to 100 pounds each with a maximum weight capacity of 1,500-pounds. On sale for $229 right now, you’re saving $70 from its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on the Goodyear Air Hose Reel:

REEL SPECS; This 3/8″ inch x 50′ foot reel is constructed of heavy gauge Industrial steel; corrosion resistant powder coating; Premium Commercial SBR Rubber Hose working pressure is 300PSI/20BAR and 1/4″ inch MNPT connections; (Lead-in hose not included)

HOSE SPECS; Premium Commercial SBR Rubber Hose is a blend of Styrene-Butadiene Polymers, lays flat, has superior durability and aging stability; Resistant to; Water/Oil, Heat, Weather, Abrasion and works in conditions of -40°F to 226°F (-40°C to 108°C)

INDUSTRIAL DESIGN; This Reel utilizes a fully enclosed multiposition release ratchet spring locking at any desired length; a steel stamped adjustable single guide arm supports angular pull; L-Shape mounting base with groove reinforcement for stable support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!