LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack slated to release in 2021, but what is this mysterious new set?

After seeing a new collection of creations go live at the start of the month, 9to5Toys can now report that we’ll receive yet another new LEGO Star Wars set by the end of the year. The upcoming LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack will stack up to over 650 pieces and enters are one of the most mysterious builds from the theme all year. Head below for everything we now so far and some predictions on what the unique set may end of being.

What we know so far on LEGO’s Skywalker Adventures Pack

Another LEGO Star Wars 2021 rumor has surfaced before the end of the year, and this time it’s by the LEGO Group’s own doing. Having leaked via its online building instruction database, there’s a new creation in the works which may very well be one of the most unique kits of the year so far.

Entering as set number 66674, the upcoming LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack is slated to arrive sometime before the end of the year with 644 pieces. Other than the name, set number, and a rough estimate on the release window, there’s not too much information currently out there on the set. So unfortunately like last year’s Bespin Duel kit which leaked in its entirety via the LEGO instruction site, we’ll still have to wait a bit for a closer look at this upcoming creation.

As to what the LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack could actually be makes for an even more interesting release. We know that the LEGO Group will be putting out Star Wars accessory packs for the first time in 2022, which you can read all about in our coverage right here. Though considering the part counts on those will be much lower than 644 pieces to accommodate the $15 price points, this last build from 2021 should be on a much larger scale.

Our predictions for the upcoming set

Until we get some official word from the LEGO Group, or even another leak, all we can do is speculate on what we’ll see from the Skywalker Adventures Pack. And given that the name of the set is so vague, there’s plenty of room to interpret the set in various ways. Jokes will immediately go to a Luke Skywalker battle pack, giving builders yet another chance to score a Farmer Luke. But there’s quite a few other ideas that the kit could be too.

My first thought is that we’ll get some kind of more display-focused set that has various versions of famous Skywalkers through the core storyline of the Star Wars franchise. Whether it ends up focusing on Anakin through his transformation of a kid on Tatooine into Darth Vader, or will look to cover the different generations of Skywalkers, there’s a lot of potential for an 18+ style set.

Another idea that comes to mind is recreating one of the brief scenes we get out of The Rise of Skywalker. It isn’t the most memorable of moments in the otherwise convoluted film, but some brick-built rendition of Luke training Leia the ways of the Force and Lightsaber combat. It’s a scene that we haven’t received anything remotely close to in LEGO form yet and would make for an interesting build – be it a place set or more collectible kit.

Of course, there’s also the chance that the LEGO Group just takes a moment out of the franchise starring Anakin or Luke and turns it into a set. There’s any number of scenes that could fit the bill for a LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see.

It could also just be the most boring name in the world for the rumored Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber that’ll be launching later this year, too. But the LEGO Group wouldn’t trick us like that, would they?

9to5Toys’ Take:

Regardless of the final model, it’s still surprising that the LEGO Group has yet another trick up its sleeve for the Star Wars lineup in 2021. While many, myself included, are still waiting on the UCS AT-AT to finally debut, this will give us yet another fix from a galaxy far far away.

It shouldn’t be too long until we do end up seeing some look into the build, as there’s only two months left in the usual window where LEGO releases new sets. Though I think that the uncertainty and excitement around the what ifs on the LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack are probably going to be more interesting that what we’ll likely see from the set.

What do you think the LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack will end up being? Let us know in the comments below.

